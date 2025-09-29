Any momentum the Chicago Bulls had on their run at the end of the regular season ended with a 109-90 blowout by the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament at the United Center. On Monday, executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas told the media that he hoped a mostly unchanged roster from the one that lost in the Play-In Tournament would continue to develop this season.

“The last 20 games of the season gave us a glimpse of our future, and we established offensive identity, baseball movement, threes,” Karnisovas said while reading from a pre-written script. “Most importantly, we showed cohesion, and we got better. We were 14th on offense and ninth on defense. Those numbers are encouraging this year. Excited for the season with an established and young core, we are building a strong foundation that will continue to develop while learning to win together.”

Karnisovas believes Coby White and Josh Giddey can develop into stars in the NBA while Matas Buzelis shows progress in Year 2. Karnisovas was cautious not to call the Bulls a playoff contender. Chicago apparently isn’t in the championship business for the upcoming season.

The Chicago Bulls have modest goals

The Bulls have more modest goals, which feel at this point to be pessimistic for a team that hasn’t won a playoff series in a decade.

“We have to get more defensive-minded. Versatility and creativity to be essential to our defense. Focus will be on establishing encore toughness and physicality. Karnisovas said. “We are confident in this group and excited to show our fans the team that plays with consistency, toughness, and pride every night.

“Building while competing is a goal. Every decision tied to that.”

The Bulls aren’t trying to win this season. They’re going to try and develop a future winner with their core. The team expects to be about as lifeless against true competitors s Karnisovas was in stumbling over his pre-written bullet points about the questionable “key factors” the Bulls have to look forward to when the real games begin a few weeks.

