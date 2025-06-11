Chicago Cubs manager facing backlash for benching Pete Crow-Armstrong

The Chicago Cubs will not have center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cubs lost game one of the series 4-3 on Monday, but came out swinging in an 8-4 victory in front of 41,220 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night.

The Cubs plan to start Vidal Brujan in center field. The veteran utility man will bat ninth in the lineup. The decision to bench Crow-Armstrong on Wednesday came after a disappointing performance on Tuesday night when he went 0-for-5 at-bat. Crow-Armstrong has recorded six hits in 31 at-bats in the last seven days.

Pete Crow-Armstrong will rest on Wednesday

Before Wednesday’s game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell told the media the decision to bench Crow-Armstrong for the first time this season had nothing to do with performance but was a planned rest day for the 23-year-old amid a stretch of 26 games in 27 days for Chicago. He can play if needed.

“This is just a day off,” Counsell said via video from Marquee Sports Network. “He’s (Crow-Armstrong) available. This was one of the days on the road trip, we had a couple days that were considered, and this was the day we landed on.”

Craig Counsell said PCA will be available off the bench today. This is the first game of the season he's not starting. pic.twitter.com/1C7M1D377d — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 11, 2025

Crow-Armstrong’s play has put him in the MVP conversation. He’s batting .271/.291/.442 with an OPS of .850. He leads the Cubs with 17 home runs. His 55 RBI are the second on the Cubs behind Seiya Suzuki’s 56.

Chicago Cubs fans didn’t like the decision

Counsell received backlash from Cubs fans on social media for benching Crow-Armstrong during a week when the offense has been inconsistent. The team needs a victory to win the series in Philadelphia.

“Absolutely ridiculous, he always bounces back after a bad game and it’s not like this has been a bad stretch for him,” wrote a fan.

“CC is an idiot for sitting him now instead of against PIT,” posted another.

“This is the worst lineup to date this season. Brujan and Turner,” argued a poster.

“Welp surrendering 2 out of 3 to the Phillies with this line up, you need to win every game you can , don’t give games back that you just gained is pointless,” posted a fan.

“This makes zero sense. Sit PCA against the a Pirates who are so far behind us in our division. This might be big if it’s the determining factor of a wildcard spot,” wrote another.

“No PCA in a game where we can win the series is certainly a choice,” commented a poster.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Cubs: One aspect of the team has had a strong showing since May 14 Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE