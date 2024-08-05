Pete Crow-Armstrong bounced back from horrible Saturday to shine in Cubs’ 6-2 win against Cardinals on Sunday

On a day that will be etched in the hearts of Chicago Cubs fans, Pete Crow-Armstrong led his team to a convincing 6-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals, proving that his mentality and talent are undeniable. After a rough patch, the young outfielder bounced back with two hits, including a double, to reaffirm his place on the team and become one of the protagonists of the battle at historic Wrigley Field.

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s key performance against the Caridinals came less than 24 hours after he committed the losing error in the previous game. It proves that the young outfielder is made of good stuff and is able to put the bad things behind him quickly.

Crow-Armstrong had recently hit a rough patch in which he went 0-for-21 in the batter’s box, received crucial support from his teammates. Mike Tauchman, who also hit a home run in the game, gave him advice that proved to be key:

“Just do something.”

That simple premise resonated with the young talent, who stressed the importance of having the support of veterans like Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ and Dansby Swanson.

“It’s important to have a positive attitude, especially when things don’t go your way,” Pete Crow-Armstrong said in an interview with The Athletic.

His ability to overcome adversity is a testament to his mental toughness and commitment to the team.

Defensively, Pete Crow-Armstrong has also proven to be an elite player. His focus on improving his offensive production will be crucial for the Cubs to reach their goals this season. While his wRC+ of 60 isn’t the most encouraging, Crow-Armstrong feels he’s on the verge of breaking through the barrier that’s limiting him.

“It’s reps and a better record on faceoffs,” the outfielder explained of his progress at the plate.

Pete Crow-Armstrong emphasized that facing familiar pitchers has been a positive experience, allowing him to execute his game plan and connect with the ball more effectively.

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s promising future

Crow-Armstrong’s current hitting streak, which includes 10 hits in his last nine games, is a testament to his potential and the impact he can have on the team if he continues to develop.

“The ball has been hit to the middle of the infield a lot; that’s a good sign that you’re on time,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said.

Confidence is returning, and so is the good performance

Pete Crow-Armstrong is proving that despite the odds, his dedication and hard work are paying off. With each game, he is getting more comfortable in the batter’s box and with the support of his teammates and coaching staff, he is ready to shine for the rest of the season.

The win over the Cardinals was not only a victory on the scoreboard, but also a step forward in the career of this rookie, who promises to continue to surprise Cubs fans.

Crow-Armstrong’s remarked the importance of understanding the process and adjustments needed to be successful at the plate. His focus on “productive outs” suggests that he is learning to value contact and swing decisions more than simply focusing on immediate results. This change in mindset allows him to play with more confidence and composure, which is essential to his development.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE