Chicago Cubs have update on outfielder’s hamstring injury status

The Chicago Cubs were already dealing with injuries in the infield when starting center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong missed the team’s 10-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday due to hamstring concerns.

The Cubs will be without second baseman Nico Hoerner for the team’s opening series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Japan as he recovers from flexor tendon surgery. The status of third baseman Matt Shaw is unclear for Tokyo as he heals from an oblique injury.

On Monday, the Cubs held Crow-Armstrong out of the lineup due to slight right hamstring tightness. It’s the type of injury that Chicago could have taken extra precautions with before the 162-game season.

Per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, Crow-Armstrong is returning to the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the San Diego Padres.

Crow-Armstrong claims he would have been fine to play on Monday but the staff wanted him off the field.

Cubs Pete Crow Armstrong said he’s all good to play today. He said he felt a bit of something in his right hamstring yesterday and the staff convinced him to take the day off. ‘ If it was just up to me,I would have played’ he said.

Armstrong is entering a big Year 3 for the Cubs in 2025. He went .228/.282/.370 in 2024, adding 10 home runs and 48 RBI. The 22-year-old is batting .500 with one home run, four RBI, and an OPS of 1.395 in the Cactus League.

