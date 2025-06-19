Chicago Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong makes non-fan friendly decision for All-Star week

The Chicago Cubs are almost a lock to win the NL Central and make the postseason thanks to an incredible offense led by outfielders Seiya Suzuki, Kyle Tucker, and Pete Crow-Armstrong. Those three have accounted for 50 home runs this season.

Crow-Armstrong’s rise in 2025, his third season in the majors, has been a pleasant surprise to everyone on the Cubs’ roster, to manager Craig Counsell to president Jed Hoyer. The lefty from Sherman Oaks, California, leads the Cubs with 19 home runs, which ranks seventh in Major League Baseball.

Crow-Armstrong’s strong batting and fielding have him in the MVP conversation in June. While awards should be coming his way at the end of the season, Crow-Armstrong doesn’t want one piece of hardware this year.

Chicago Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong won’t be in the derby

Following the Cubs’ 5-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, Crow-Armstrong confirmed that he would not participate in the home run derby. While many fans would like to see him in the All-Star event amid an incredible run at the plate this summer, Armstrong doesn’t feel he’s ready for a “different kind of power” the home run derby provides.

“That’s a different kind of power, I think,” Crow-Armstrong said via Marquee Sports Network. “That’s a different kind of power. I don’t know if I can withstand however long the timer is there. That’d be a struggle.”

The speed at batting practice is too difficult.

“That’s 88 miles an hour that you’re sending back,” Crow-Armstrong said. “(Batting practice) pop is a different kind of pop. I don’t got it like that.”

Fans want to see Crow-Armstrong at All-Star events this summer. He’s leading in fan votes for NL outfielders.

While Crow-Armstrong is willing to play in the All-Star game, he will not participate in the derby, at least this summer.

