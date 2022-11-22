South Bend Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong awarded a Minor League Gold Glove.

A top prospect of the Chicago Cubs, Pete Crow Armstrong has clinched his first Rawlings Gold Glove Award.



Crow-Armstrong, acquired in the trade that sent Javier Baez and Trevor Williams to the New York Mets, was the lone Cub to take home the award.

As if there was any doubt! 🏆⚾️

Congratulations to Pete Crow-Armstrong who won the 2022 @MiLB @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Award.

PCA recorded 194 putouts this season including some amazing web gems! #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/ZJrF3QfTVi — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) November 22, 2022

The lefty has been seen as an elite fielder since he was drafted in 2020. Coming into 2022 campaign, Crow-Armstrong posted a .944 fielding percentage with the Low-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Once promoted to High-A South Bend, his numbers were even better. He posted a .985 fielding percentage in more games with the South Bend Cubs.



Crow-Armstrong’s breakout at the plate along with his continued excellence in centerfield makes him perhaps the most exciting young player in the organization.



The California native could be instrumental in the next competitive era of Cubs baseball, and this may not be the last Gold Glove he receives.

