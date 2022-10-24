Peyton Manning really wanted the Chicago Bears to run it up in New England

The Chicago Bears put together a dominant performance in the Week 7 win over the New England Patriots to end a three-game losing streak. Chicago dominated the entire second half en-route to the 33-14 win and it was truly a team win for the Monsters of the Midway.

With the Bears getting a touchdown in the fourth on a David Montgomery one-yard run, it essentially put the game away. Chicago the got an interception from rookie Kyler Gordon setting them up again in New England territory late. And while facing a fourth down with 29 seconds remaining from inside the five, the Bears opted to kneel the football and all but end the game.

However, Peyton Manning had a different idea.

During the Manning Cast on ESPN2, Manning was begging for the Bears to run up the score instead of just kneeling it. Check out what he had to say below:

Peyton wanted the Bears to run it up at the end 🤣 "Do not take a knee!" pic.twitter.com/YvLkPSQhoF — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 25, 2022

The Manning Cast is fantastic and I recommend watching it when they are on. But this examples was another fun one from Peyton who put it plain and simple: “When you have the chance to score 40 in Foxborough, I think you try to score 40”.

Now, Peyton Manning has a history with the Patriots and Tom Brady dating back to his playing career, so that might have impacted his decision making too….

