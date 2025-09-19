PFF implies Illinois is at huge disadvantage against Indiana

Right now, Illinois is the number nine team in the nation. Indiana is the 19th-ranked team. That would suggest that the Fighting Illini are better. However, PFF, an analytics-based outlet, suggests that the Hoosiers actually have positional advantages almost across the board.

PFF suggests that Illinois is outmanned against Indiana

The Illinois Fighting Illini are, as evidenced by their AP Poll rank, one of the best teams in college football. They, unfortunately, have a really difficult opportunity to prove that on the road against the number 19-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.

Aside from it being a difficult road matchup, the Hoosiers might also have better players at virtually all positions. PFF graded each position group, and only one saw an advantage for the Fighting Illini. Everything else leans or is downright favorable for the Hoosiers.

Here’s how it stacks up:

Quarterbacks Illini: 76.4 Hoosiers: 87.0

Running Backs Illini: 85.6 Hoosiers: 81.7

Pass-catchers Illini: 77.3 Hoosiers: 82.9

Offensive Line Illini: 70.3 Hoosiers: 81.0

Defensive Line Illini: 84.1 Hoosiers: 90.4

Secondary Illini: 79.1 Hoosiers: 85.6



Put simply, the Illini are outmanned at every spot except running back. But even there, the Hoosiers have a strong backfield as well. The difference is particularly discouraging on the offensive line, where the Hoosiers appear to have a huge advantage.

Plus, when matched up with Indiana’s highly graded defensive line, that matchup could end up really poorly for the Illini. Fortunately, Illinois still has good grades mostly across the board, so they’re far from a bad or ill-equipped team.

However, this only adds to the level of difficulty the team is going to face this Saturday. It’s not an easy environment to go into, and Indiana was literally a College Football Playoff team last season.

And on paper, they are better than the Fighting Illini, at least in these metrics. There’s a reason the odds favor the Hoosiers despite the 10-spot difference in the rankings. But if the Illini are able to pull off the upset, it will cement them as a legitimate playoff contender this year and one of the best teams in the sport early on.