PFF has named this veteran a best fit for the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have some clear needs on both sides of the football to address this offseason. And one of those is at wide receiver.

After trading for Chase Claypool to add to the roster, Chicago’s receivers still struggled. Now, they could benefit from adding at least one player to the position whether it be a draft pick or a possible trade.

One analyst believes that a veteran receiver is the right fit. Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger listed his best fits for all NFL teams this offseason and he connects Michael Thomas to Chicago. Here is what Spielberger wrote on Thomas:

While Thomas isn’t officially a free agent just yet, he will be once free agency begins in mid-March, with the Saints renegotiating his contract to enable them to designate him as a June 1 cut for cap purposes. Reuniting Bears quarterback Justin Fields with one of his former wide receiver teammates from Ohio State is a fun topic of discussion for many, and while Thomas missed that window by a few years, the two are both former Buckeyes.

The best way to help a young quarterback progress as a passer is to get him an elite No. 1 wide receiver, as evidenced by teams like the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles in recent seasons, to name a few. While Thomas obviously has serious injury concerns, the free-agent wide receiver class doesn’t have any other true X receivers, and Chicago already traded the No. 32 overall pick for Chase Claypool. If any team should be willing to take a risk on Thomas, it’s the Chicago Bears and their league-leading $107 million in projected 2023 cap space.

Even in another injury-shortened 2022 campaign, Thomas flashed his elite ability, with his 77.4 receiving grade 12th among wide receivers, his three touchdown receptions tied for second and his eight contested catches the most in the NFL. Thomas may not be the same player who brought in an NFL-record 149 receptions in 2019, but he’s more than worth the gamble for Chicago as they look to spend major resources at pretty much every other position on the roster.

Names like DeAndre Hopkins and even Mike Evans have been floated out there, as has Thomas. But this is a name that hasn’t been connected to the Chicago Bears much.

Thomas hasn’t played a full season since 2019 with the New Orleans Saints and missed time in 2020 before missing the entire 2021 season with an ankle injury. In 2022, Thomas played in 3 games having 16 catches for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns.

When healthy, Thomas is one of the best in the league. But the problem has been him staying healthy and that might not be a risk the Chicago Bears want to take.

