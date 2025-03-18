Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell defends controversial decision in 4-1 loss to Dodgers

The Chicago Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the second inning over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. The Cubs would keep the lead until the fifth inning, but the three-run inning would give the Dodgers an advantage they’d keep en route to a 4-1 victory on opening day in front of 42,365 fans at the Tokyo Dome.

Starting pitcher Shota Imanaga had a strong performance for the Cubs through four innings. He gave up no hits and no runs as he threw two strikeouts and gave up four walks. Despite looking like he had command of the mound on Tuesday, manager Craig Counsell pulled Imanaga before the fifth-inning disaster.

Imanaga’s replacement, Ben Brown, was the losing pitcher for the Cubs, giving up four hits and two earned runs in 2.2 innings pitched. He also had three walks and five strikeouts.

Chicago Cubs manager explained controversial pitching decision

Following the game, Counsell told the media he believed his decision to pull Imanaga was the right one, as the Cubs were not planning on letting him throw more than 70 pitches.

“Getting to 70 was about the pitch number,” Counsell said on why he pulled Imanaga via video from Marquee Sports Network. “And we saw both starters were at about 70 pitches so that was kind of the number we had for Shota. And as he finished that (fourth) inning, it was the right time to take him out.

“I think, you have to understand the energy that you use in just an environment like this, and I think we saw that, certainly from both guys.”

“(70) was kinda the number we had for Shota … it was the right time to take him out.” Craig Counsell on why he pulled Shota Imanaga after the 4th inning. pic.twitter.com/tBwCMrUE6w — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 18, 2025

Many Cubs fans on social media didn’t agree with Counsell’s decision to take Imanaga out while he was pitching well.

“Counsell already making bad decisions. Why take out Shota with 69 pitches and 0 hits,” asked a fan.

“Why did we take shota out? Idc if it’s the first game he had 69 pitches. I thought counsell was some bullpen wizard,” questioned another.

Craig Counsell praised Shota Imanaga

Counsell praised the Dodgers for earning extra pitches against Imanaga, which also led to his early exit.

“Pitched, really well,” Counsell said. “No hits. There’s a lot of weak contact. Kind of worked around some walks. They put good at-bats on him… they put good at-bats on us all night and follow-up pitches, earned some extra pitches, but Shota managed it really, really well. And I thought he pitched excellent.”

Counsell played it cautiously on Tuesday. He didn’t want to push Imanaga too hard on opening day after a shortened spring training. Unfortunately for Chicago, the decision led to an 0-1 start to the season.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Cubs injury looms large in 4-1 opening day loss to Dodgers in Japan Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE