BREAKING: Pittsburgh Steelers Finalizing Trade For Former Chicago Bears Wide Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going after a former Chicago Bears wide receiver months after trading their wide receiver to the Bears. The Bears received a number two wide receiver in Chase Claypool at the trade deadline. In return, the Steelers got the number 32 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Steelers are now looking for their team’s number-two wide receiver.

The Pittsburgh Steelers going after a former Chicago Bears WR

According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Steelers are finalizing a trade to bring Allen Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams to Pittsburgh. The trade is dependent on Robinson passing the physical.

The #Steelers are working to finalize a trade to acquire veteran WR Allen Robinson from the #Rams and have been granted permission to give him a physical, per sources. If the Steelers are comfortable with the physical, Robinson is expected to land in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/AIm6BMox7l — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2023

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers are expected to pay $10 million of Robinson’s $15 million guaranteed contract. The Rams paid the other $5 million.

WR Allen Robinson is due $15 million guaranteed this season, of which the Rams already have paid $5 million. It is expected that the Steelers will pay a portion of the remaining $10 million to Robinson, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2023

Looks like Steelers backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky will be reunited with his former Bears teammate.

Robinson played with the Bears for the 2018-21 seasons. He never came close to his Pro Bowl year in 2015 with Chicago. Robinson finished with 3,561 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns during his four years with the Bears. Robinson left for the Rams in free agency last offseason. He was frustrated during his time with the Bears. And Bears fans felt the same way about his play.

