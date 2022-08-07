There is a lot for Chicago Bears players to do in the city

Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was back at practice for the Chicago Bears Saturday. Jenkins had missed several days of practice in a row due to an undisclosed injury. He had a lot to say to the media after practice during an awkward press conference that saw quirky comments.

Jenkins addressed the media wearing a blue cut-off hoodie that showed off his large tattooed arms. His first answers about wanting to play for the Bears were tense. It felt almost scripted like Jenkins was prepared to give the answer before the conference.

First, he answered with a hint of frustration about not wanting to disclose injury information. As more questions were asked, Jenkins appeared emotional, if not hurt (like anyone would be who’d been embarrassed in front of their colleagues). He gave a little shake of his head before saying “life’s hard” to the rumors on social media that the Bears wanted to trade him.

Jenkins was adamant that he was focused on playing football for the Bears. At whatever position the coaching staff wants him to play. He gave a similar answer to that question during OTAs.

Teven Jenkins: "I want to be here in Chicago so I'm playing wherever they want me to play." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 6, 2022

Teven Jenkins: "I'm a loyal type of guy. The Chicago Bears, they drafted me. So, I want to stay with the Chicago Bears until whenever it is." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 6, 2022

Brendan Sugrue did a good job of following Jenkins’ statements closely. He said he was playing for the Bears “right now” more than once.

Teven Jenkins: "I'm here with the Chicago Bears right now." — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 6, 2022

He said "right now" three times in one sentence. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 6, 2022

Jenkins gave a funny comment on staying with the Chicago Bears

Jenkins gave a bizarre, if not tongue and cheek answer to the media about enjoying the city of Chicago. (It’s hard to know exactly what Jenkins is communicating in his press conferences. He appears to be a highly intelligent person who wants to make an impression of being tough while being guarded in a professional manner.)

Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins said that he wants to remain with the Chicago Bears and thinks he will be ready to play in the first preseason game. Jenkins: "It's Chicago. Who's not happy in Chicago? A lot of things to do." (Via @ChicagoBears) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 6, 2022

While it’s true Chicago is an amazing city. Outside of other teams in the NFC North excluded (especially the trashy domains that are Green Bay, WI, and Detroit, MI), most cities with NFL teams have the stuff to do. It’s more telling he didn’t mention enjoying the company of guys in the locker room as much as things in Chicago.

As to who’s not happy in Chicago? A lot of ex-Bears players would tell you they were not. Allen Robinson is the first player that comes to mind. Not to mention, Chicago is a town with an irrational fanbase and a press core that will absolutely turn the knife on a 24-year-old who’s injured. (The press was absolutely hammering Jenkins in the press conference Friday. They were Questioning him on everything from his attitude toward authority to his loyalty.)

The Bears fanbase this week was even harsher with their Facebook comments and Tweets. Many read reports about Jenkins’s injury and a potential rift with a new coaching staff and immediately called him a bum or lazy or worse.

Jenkins has been in touch with his agent, not the Chicago Bears

One interesting revelation was Jenkins’s relationship with the Chicago Bears management. Jenkins was in touch with his agent this past week.

#Bears Teven Jenkins was asked if he talks to GM Ryan Poles when reports surface that the team may be shopping him. Jenkins responded that the only one he talks to about that is his agent. Jenkins was then asked what his agent has said: "I don't want to disclose any of that." — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 6, 2022

However, Jenkins feels he’s received fair treatment from the Bears.

Teven Jenkins says he believes he's received a fair chance here in Chicago. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 6, 2022

The Chicago Bears need to make it work with Jenkins

Jenkins is considered by people in the Chicago Bears organization to be the most talented offensive lineman on the Bears roster. The Bears need help on the offensive line. Jenkins has the potential to be the stud who can bring a nasty streak to the unit.

I thought Jenkins was a great pick by the previous general manager Ryan Pace. Jenkins has more to prove, but he needs to get that chance. This isn’t a player I want going to another team right now. Bears fans would likely shudder watching Jenkins dominate in another uniform.

