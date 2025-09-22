The Chicago Bears showed plenty of motivation on Sunday when they earned their first victory of the season in a 31-14 thumping of the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field.

The Bears entered Week 3 embarrassed after losing 52-21 to the Detroit Lions a week after allowing the Minnesota Vikings to come back with a 21-point fourth quarter in Week 1. Following the losses, pressure mounted around Chicago, and players held a meeting to discuss issues with the team.

Chicago Bears Players’ only meeting pays dividends.. for now

Both defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and safety Jaquan Brisker called for a players-only meeting for the defense on Wednesday, allowing the team to get some things off their chest as Courtney Cronin noted for ESPN:

Sunday’s win comes days after Johnson called out Bears players for failing to have “championship-caliber” practice habits. That same day, leaders on the defense called a players-only meeting to address concerns after letting the Lions score 52 points.

It was a chance for defensive players to voice concerns and get “whatever they had to say off their chest,” according to safety Jaquan Brisker, who called the meeting along with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett

.

Chicago Bears defense has high standards

The Bears reportedly had a better week of practice leading up to the game against the Cowboys. It paid off with a 17-point win, giving Ben Johnson his first victory as a Bears head coach.

Chicago’s defense has lofty expectations for the upcoming season.

Brisker also talked about the high standards the Bears have via ESPN:

“We were talking about being the greatest, the best defense in Bears history, in the league — top 5. You can’t give up 50 points,” Brisker said. “So, it’s just a mentality and we just had to make sure we were on one line and get everything off of our chest and obviously be on the same page and we did that today.”

The Bears will have a chance to show consistent improvement when they play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks