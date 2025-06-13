Chicago Sky make announcement after GM calls out Angel Reese’s ‘production’

The Chicago Sky made an announcement about Angel Reese hours before their matchup on Friday night against the Atlanta Dream. The statement came days after general manager Jeff Pagliocca called out Reese for her lack of production before the Sky’s 85-66 loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday night.

“That’s something that has yet to come together, but it’s a necessity for us to win,” Pagliocca told Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times of Reese learning how to facilitate outside the post. “She’s had some great games, and she’s had some games like everybody else that haven’t been her best.

“But she’s our best chance at versatility on this roster. We need more production out of her, but we need her to help us in other ways, too.”

Reese had a strong performance against New York, going 8-of-13 shooting for a team high 17 points and 11 rebounds. It was the 30th double-double of her career.

Following Reese’s performance against the defending WNBA champs, the Sky have changed their tune on Reese’s production.

The Chicago Sky reward Angel Reese

On Friday, the Sky announced Reese was the team’s Player of the Week.

“Angel Reese is our Magellan Player of the Week, staying solid in the paint,” the Sky posted on X.

we got 5️⃣ on it. Angel Reese is our Magellan Player of the Week, staying solid in the paint 🙂‍↕️ Presented by @MagellanCorp | #skytown pic.twitter.com/OWllzDcZie — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) June 13, 2025

Reese enters Chicago’s contest on Friday night, averaging 10.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.9 turnovers, and 1.6 steals per game.

At 2-6, the Sky are counting on Reese to play consistently good offense as a point forward after the team lost Courtney Vandersloot for the season due to an ACL injury.

