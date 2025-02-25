Chicago Bears GM drops telling quote amid Jonathan Allen trade rumors

A big report on defensive tackle Jonathan Allen dropped moments before Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles met with the media on Tuesday morning at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Per multiple reports, the Washington Commanders are shopping Allen at the combine, looking for a trade partner before the 2025 draft. The two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle could be of interest to a Bears team that needs defensive line help and has Allen’s former teammate, Montez Sweat, on the roster.

During his meeting with the media on Tuesday, Poles acknowledged the Bears needed to get better in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

The Chicago Bears want to get better at DT

When he was asked by Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic about what he and new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen are looking for this offseason to better the defensive line, Poles made a telling quote about what Chicago will try to address this offseason.

“I would say it’s been consistent,” Poles said about how he and his DC are on the same page.

Poles, who passed on Jalen Carter in the 2023 draft, said he wants to bolster the interior part of the defensive line this offseason.

“You really need interior, someone to really puncture the pocket, from the interior, for the exterior to be successful and productive as well. So it’s that balance of the two,” Poles said.

Is Jonathan Allen in play for the Bears?

On Friday, the Bears cut starting defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker in a move that cleared over $5 million for the offseason. The move means Chicago needs more help on the interior and exterior part of the unit, as Walker was asked to play both roles for former head coach Matt Eberflus.

With the Bears’ needs on the interior part of the line, a trade for Allen could be in play for Chicago this offseason based on Poles’ comments at the combine. At 30, Allen could bolster the DT spot as Gervon Dexter continues to develop under coach Allen.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Bears’ Ben Johnson reveals exactly what makes Caleb Williams special NFL QB Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE