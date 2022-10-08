Chicago Bears rookies fail to impress in Week 4

Following Week 1 of the regular season, I introduced a series to take a glance each week at how the Chicago Bears’ top rookies play each week relative to their peers. (Skilled offensive players and offensive linemen taken after Kyler Gordon and before Velus Jones Jr.–yikes for Jones in Week 4.) General manager Ryan Poles’ draft choices looked pretty good against the field in the first couple of weeks. That might have changed after Week 3 and 4, after seeing some wide receivers improve as Gordon plays worse. Here’s how Chicago Bears rookies Gordon and Jaquan Brisker performed in Week 4.

(CB) Kyler Gordon: PFF has Gordon at an overall grade of 41.1, with his running defense being better than his passing coverage. His overall defense was rated at 39.7 by PFF. Gordon is tied for fifth in giving up the most receptions.

PFF has Gordon at an overall grade of 41.1, with his running defense being better than his passing coverage. His overall defense was rated at 39.7 by PFF. Gordon is tied for fifth in giving up the most receptions. (S) Jaquan Brisker: PFF grade has Brisker at a 63.7 overall rating. Brisker wasn’t the only Bears defender who couldn’t stop a bootleg against the Giants. But his misses were noticeable. Brisker also gave up all three of his targets for receptions in Week 4.

How the Chicago Bears rookie peers performed in Week 4

Giants (WR) Wan’Dale Robinson: PFF grade has Robinson at a 75.4 overall rating. No new stats for Robinson, as he was still injured from Week 1.

PFF grade has Robinson at a 75.4 overall rating. No new stats for Robinson, as he was still injured from Week 1. Texans (WR) John Metchie III: Metchie will not play this season for health reasons.

Metchie will not play this season for health reasons. Patriots (WR) Tyquan Thornton: Did not play in Week 4 due to an injury.

Did not play in Week 4 due to an injury. Eagles (C) Cam Jurgens: Not much to report on Jurgens. He didn’t do enough to get on the stat sheet or grading sheet again in Week 4c.

Not much to report on Jurgens. He didn’t do enough to get on the stat sheet or grading sheet again in Week 4c. Steelers (WR) George Pickens: PFF grade has George Pickens’ offensive rating in Week 2 at a 64.9 overall. He caught three passes for 39 yards. He caught six of his eight targets for 102 yards against the Jets. Twenty-three of those yards came after Pickens’ catch. He’s looking like a first-round receiver before Week 5.

PFF grade has George Pickens’ offensive rating in Week 2 at a 64.9 overall. He caught three passes for 39 yards. He caught six of his eight targets for 102 yards against the Jets. Twenty-three of those yards came after Pickens’ catch. He’s looking like a first-round receiver before Week 5. Colts (WR) Alec Pierce: PFF grade has Pierce at a 64.8 overall rating. Pierce is starting to build a solid rapport with Matt Ryan. He caught four of his six targets for 80 yards.

PFF grade has Pierce at a 64.8 overall rating. Pierce is starting to build a solid rapport with Matt Ryan. He caught four of his six targets for 80 yards. Chiefs (WR) Skyy Moore: PFF grade has Moore at a 75.0 overall rating. Moore caught two passes for 31 yards against the Buccaneers.

PFF grade has Moore at a 75.0 overall rating. Moore caught two passes for 31 yards against the Buccaneers. Buccaneers (OG) Luke Goedeke: PFF grade has Goedeke at a 43.7 overall rating. Goedeke is struggling to keep Brady upright. He gave up two hits in Week 4.

PFF grade has Goedeke at a 43.7 overall rating. Goedeke is struggling to keep Brady upright. He gave up two hits in Week 4. Vikings (OG) Ed Ingram: PFF grade has Ingram at a 60.9 rating. Ingram continues to be solid in the Vikings’ run game. But he gave up a sack and four pressures against the Saints.

PFF grade has Ingram at a 60.9 rating. Ingram continues to be solid in the Vikings’ run game. But he gave up a sack and four pressures against the Saints. Jaguars (C) Luke Fortner: PFF grade has Fortner at a 47.8 overall rating. Fortner kept a clean pocket against the Eagles. But he struggled to make the right blocks in the running game.

PFF grade has Fortner at a 47.8 overall rating. Fortner kept a clean pocket against the Eagles. But he struggled to make the right blocks in the running game. Patriots (G) Joshua Ezeudu: PFF grade has Ezeudu at a 28.1 overall rating. He played eight snaps against the Bears. They had a solid 76.2 pass rating but struggled in the run game.

PFF grade has Ezeudu at a 28.1 overall rating. He played eight snaps against the Bears. They had a solid 76.2 pass rating but struggled in the run game. Titans (OT) Nicholas Petit-Frere: PFF grade has Petit-Frere at a 50.6 overall rating. He gave up one hurry and two pressures against the Colts and wasn’t much better in the running game. Petit-Frere was called for two penalties.

Poles’ pick of Gordon continues to look bad after Week 4

Gordon has been a disappointment for the Bears this season. He is being asked to play a difficult position as a rookie, but right now, there is concern that he’s not improving. It’s incredibly frustrating to see right now as Pickens puts up incredible numbers in a game where the starting quarterback was replaced by a rookie who threw three interceptions.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE