Poles Watching: George Pickens outshines Kyler Gordon Week 3

George Pickens looked much better than the Bears’ first pick of the 2022 Draft

Following Week 1 of the regular season, I introduced a series to take a glance each week at how the Chicago Bears’ top rookies play each week relative to their peers. (Skilled offensive players and offensive linemen taken after Kyler Gordon and before Velus Jones Jr.) General manager Ryan Poles’ draft choices looked pretty good against the field in the first couple of weeks. That might have changed after Week 3 and that crazy catch by George Pickens. Here’s how Chicago Bears rookies Gordon and Jaquan Brisker performed in Week 3.

(CB) Kyler Gordon: PFF has Gordon at an overall grade of 46.1, with his running defense being better than his passing coverage. He’s been targeted 24 times this season and has given up 19 receptions. Gordon has averaged giving up 17.2 yards per reception. Gordon is struggling to tackle as well. He’s missed five tackles through the first three weeks.

PFF has Gordon at an overall grade of 46.1, with his running defense being better than his passing coverage. He’s been targeted 24 times this season and has given up 19 receptions. Gordon has averaged giving up 17.2 yards per reception. Gordon is struggling to tackle as well. He’s missed five tackles through the first three weeks. (S) Jaquan Brisker: PFF grade has Brisker at a 67.3 overall rating. He improved his PFF rating significantly in everything except for pass rushing. Brisker’s tackling was impressive against the Houston Texans. He did give up two receptions of his three total targets in Week 3.

How the Chicago Bears rookie peers performed in Week 2

Giants (WR) Wan’Dale Robinson: PFF grade has Robinson at a 75.4 overall rating. No new stats for Robinson, as he was still injured from Week 1.

Texans (WR) John Metchie III: Metchie will not play this season for health reasons.

Patriots (WR) Tyquan Thornton: Did not play in Week 2 due to injury.

Eagles (C) Cam Jurgens: Not much to report on Jurgens. He didn't do enough to get on the stat sheet or grading sheet again in Week 3.

Steelers (WR) George Pickens: PFF grade has George Pickens' offensive rating in Week 2 at a 54. overall. He caught three passes for 39 yards. George Pickens had a low PFF rating from two drops. However, one of the three hauls he did make was the catch of the week.

Colts (WR) Alec Pierce: PFF grade has Pierce at a 55.9 overall rating. Pierce made a few difficult receptions in Week 3. He finished with three receptions for 61 yards.

Chiefs (WR) Skyy Moore: PFF grade has Moore at a 72.9 overall rating. He didn't add anything to the stat sheet again in Week 3. Moore was not targeted against the Colts.

Buccaneers (OG) Luke Goedeke: PFF grade has Goedeke at a 46.0 overall rating. He had a rough time against the Packers' pass rush. Goedeke gave up one sack of Tom Brady and four pressures.

Vikings (OG) Ed Ingram: PFF grade has Ingram at a 56.2 rating. He gave up two hits on Kirk Cousins. Ingram's run blocking left much to be desired as well. He was rated as the Vikings' worst run blocker in Week 3. Ingram struggled to block his man in zone schemed runs.

Jaguars (C) Luke Fortner: PFF grade has Fortner at a 45.4 overall rating. His performance in Week 3 was better. But Fortner still wasn't great. He gave up two hurries.

Patriots (G) Joshua Ezeudu: PFF grade has Ezeudu at a 28.6 overall rating. He didn't see the field in Week 3.

Titans (OT) Nicholas Petit-Frere: PFF grade has Petit-Frere at a 55.3 overall rating. He gave up three hurries. Petit-Frere was terrible in run blocking as well. But his 42.5 run block rating still beat out his teammate Dennis Daley.

Poles’ pick of Gordon looks bad with George Pickens play

Brisker is having a solid season for the Bears as a rookie. However, Gordon continues to struggle, and quarterbacks are beginning to notice he’s the guy to target. Gordon has allowed the most receiving yards this season.

Bears rookie CB Kyler Gordon has allowed 326 receiving yards through three weeks. Most in the NFL by 66 yards 😬 pic.twitter.com/uuIKkMIE47 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 26, 2022

One of his peers, George Pickens, appears to be adjusting to the NFL with signs of promise. Pickens made a catch that the media immediately compared to Odell Beckham Jr.

The angles of this George Pickens catch just keep getting better 👀 pic.twitter.com/AhlFuwIOWE — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 23, 2022

Fields could have used that flexibility this season to have a larger throwing window under duress.

Pierce made a few catches in Week 3 that also stood out to me. He used his speed to get by his coverage and athleticism to leap and make an excellent catch on an underthrown ball from Matt Ryan.

Alec Pierce making DB’s look silly 👀 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/WR4DchY2be — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 25, 2022

