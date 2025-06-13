Pope Leo XIV dons a Chicago White Sox hat at the Vatican

The Chicago White Sox may be going through hell in the 2025 season, but they got a bit of a heavenly hello from the Vatican on Wednesday. Pope Leo XIV, a Chicago native, was photographed wearing the team’s hat during a public appearance.

Pope Leo XIV, who assumed the role after his predecessor, Pope Francis, passed away in April, is a Chicago native. Born Robert Francis Prevost in 1955, he grew up in the city’s south side. So, needless to say, the Pontiff grew up pulling for the Pale Hose.

It was certainly an event in the history of America’s Pastime. And while an endorsement from the club’s most famous fan likely won’t turn around the team’s fortunes this year, they know that there’s always at least someone out there praying for a White Sox win.

White Sox happily surprised by ‘praise’ from the Pope

“I read something about that,” White Sox manager Will Venable said when asked about the Pope’s gesture. “Yeah, I mean, it’s great. I love the support. Need it…If he’s a fan and locked into who the manager is, hopefully. But I’m just glad that he’s supportive of the White Sox. That’s awesome.”

Pope Leo XIV is wearing a White Sox hat at the Vatican pic.twitter.com/otKQk2lHfJ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 11, 2025

The ChiSox (23-45) are having another down year and are destined for another last-place finish in the American League Central Division—this, following a disastrous 2024, where they set a Major League record with 121 losses.

However, the team has several rapidly rising prospects, offering a glimpse of hope for the future. One of those young stars is rookie pitcher Grant Taylor, who gave his reaction to the Pope, sporting the team’s legendary logo.

“It’s pretty cool,” the White Sox right-hander stated. “Worldwide, baseball is growing a lot more. But in Europe, it’s not very big. So if he’s over there in the Vatican wearing a Chicago White Sox hat, maybe all of them will become White Sox fans. Grow the fan base a little bit.” Taylor, who made his Major League debut on Tuesday night in the team’s 4-2 win over Houston, joked that he might not be famous enough yet for the Bishop of Rome to recognize him. “The thought did come across,” Taylor mused. “I was joking with my family today, I was like, ‘I wonder if the Pope knows my name.’” Pope Leo XIV and the Chicago White Sox have a close connection

The Pope will be honored at Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the White Sox, on Saturday, June 13. However, he will present his message remotely. The last Pontiff to visit the Windy City was Pope John Paul II in 1979, who delivered mass at Grant Park. At the time, an estimated 1.5 million people were in attendance.

This weekend’s event was organized by the Archdiocese of Chicago to celebrate the election of the new pontiff. According to press reports, the event should fill the stadium’s capacity of around 40,000 participants.

The city’s native son has always had a special connection to the Pale Hose. 20 years ago – when he was an archbishop in Chicago – the cameras caught him in attendance at the 2005 World Series that saw the White Sox sweep the Houston Astros (then in the National League) 4-0, overcoming Bagwell, Biggio, and the boys to capture the crown. And while divine intervention probably wasn’t what finally broke the Curse of the Black Sox, it certainly didn’t hurt to have a little bit of help from above.

As the years pass and the White Sox rebuild the team and the franchise, there’s always the hope that the Pope could see his favorite MLB team win another World Series title. And somewhere in the middle of the celebration parade… who knows? You just might see the popemobile go rolling by.

