Chicago Cubs pitcher suffered another unfortunate injury

The Chicago Cubs had more disappointing news to share ahead of their game Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs plan to have a bullpen day on Saturday amid Ben Brown’s struggles. Chicago lost Game 1 of the series Friday after starting pitcher Colin Rea gave up 6 earned runs.

The Cubs have concerning pitching woes with the starting rotation and bullpen as the team deals with injuries. Shota Imanaga has not yet returned to the rotation as he rehabs from a hamstring issue. Justin Steele is out for the season with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.

On Monday, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said relief pitcher Porter Hodge was not making progress on his oblique injury that caused him to be placed on the 15-day injured list.

The Chicago Cubs have a poor update on Porter Hodge

Per Scott Changnon of Marquee Sports Network, Hoodge was seen throwing on flat ground at Wrigley Field on Saturday morning. But that hopefully updated was squashed by MSN’s Andy Martinez who relayed Counsell’s announcement that Hodge’s oblique issue is much better, but the pitcher has a new hip injury.

“Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Hodge’s oblique is pretty much ‘resolved,'” Martinez posted on X. “But Hodge is now dealing with a left hip impingement and will likely require a rehab assignment before returning.”

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Hodge’s oblique is pretty much “resolved”. But Hodge is now dealing with a left hip impingement and will likely require a rehab assignment before returning. https://t.co/5UjYpfRJzT — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) May 31, 2025

Hodge’s last appearance came on May 17 in a 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. The right-hander has a 2-1 record, 5.12 ERA, 12 strikeouts, and two saves through 21 appearances this season.

It could be a while before Hodge is back on the mound for Chicago, a team that is looking thin in the bullpen before a hectic June schedule.

