Chicago Cubs make roster move on pitcher after giving up 6 earned runs

The Chicago Cubs made a roster move on Wednesday following an 8-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday in front of 30,384 fans at Target Field. The Cubs’ bullpen and lack of hitting ended the four-game winning streak the team enjoyed before Tuesday night.

Porter Hodge allowed five hits and six earned runs in the eighth inning before Cubs manager Craig Counsell pulled him with only one out.

Following the game, Hodge told reporters that he felt “physically” good and that he believed “something mechanical was going on” that led to the six earned runs.

The Chicago Cubs are placing Porter Hodge on the IL

On Wednesday, Counsell revealed to 670 The Score’s “Spiegel and Holmes” that Hodge wasn’t actually okay physically and that he was being put on the injured list for a shoulder issue.

“I don’t think it’s anything major, but we’re dealing with a little shoulder stuff — we got to get it out of there and have him clear-headed,” Counsell said.

The Cubs have placed Porter Hodge on the injured list with a shoulder issue, Craig Counsell told @SpiegsAndHolmes. "I don't think it's anything major, but we're dealing with a little shoulder stuff — we got to get it out of there and have him clear-headed," Counsell says. — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) July 9, 2025

The Cubs plan to call up Ethan Roberts for Hodge.

Hodge has a 6.85 ERA through 23.2 innings pitched in 26 appearances this season.

Roberts has not pitched for Chicago since April 26, when he gave up four earned runs on three hits in two innings pitched in a 10-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. The right-handed relief pitcher has a 5.40 ERA in 8.1 innings pitched in nine appearances this season.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Cubs are “all-in” at the trade deadline, but how much is “all-in?” Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE