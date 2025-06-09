Chicago Cubs manager provides update on key pitcher’s injury

The Chicago Cubs are awaiting the return of a couple of key pitchers injured during May. Shota Imanaga suffered a hamstring injury on May 4. Porter Hodge was placed on the injured list on May 18 with an oblique injury, but suffered a further setback with a hip impingement issue.

Hodge’s injury was frustrating for a team that had issues at closer to begin the season. Ryan Pressly has been inconsistent in 2025, earning a 4.30 ERA through 23 innings pitched.

The Chicago Cubs provided an update on Porter Hodge

Before the Cubs series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, manager Craig Counsell provided a positive update on Hodge. Due to the expected weather in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Chicago will send Hodge to Iowa to throw live in the bullpen.

“So next step will be, (Hodge is) going to go to Iowa tomorrow,” Counsell said via Marquee Sports Network. “We’re a little concerned with the weather here tomorrow early, not for the game… So he’s going to go to Iowa and throw a live BP tomorrow. And then he’ll stay there for the game action.”

Craig Counsell said Porter Hodge will be going to Iowa to throw live BP tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4sc3KuRQa4 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 9, 2025

Hodge has a 5.12 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 19.1 innings pitched in 2025. The right-handed reliever has given up 18 hits and 12 runs during that span.

While the Cubs are waiting on Hodge and Imanaga to return fom injury, the front office is expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in the trade market this summer. That won’t change if Hodge returns to the squad before the deadline on July 31.

