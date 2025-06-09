Trending
Cubs

Chicago Cubs manager provides update on key pitcher’s injury

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Porter Hodge (37) hugs catcher Christian Bethancourt (60) after the victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Porter Hodge (37) hugs catcher Christian Bethancourt (60) after the victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs are awaiting the return of a couple of key pitchers injured during May. Shota Imanaga suffered a hamstring injury on May 4. Porter Hodge was placed on the injured list on May 18 with an oblique injury, but suffered a further setback with a hip impingement issue.

Hodge’s injury was frustrating for a team that had issues at closer to begin the season. Ryan Pressly has been inconsistent in 2025, earning a 4.30 ERA through 23 innings pitched.

The Chicago Cubs provided an update on Porter Hodge

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Porter Hodge (37) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park.
 Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Porter Hodge (37) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

 

Before the Cubs series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, manager Craig Counsell provided a positive update on Hodge. Due to the expected weather in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Chicago will send Hodge to Iowa to throw live in the bullpen.

“So next step will be, (Hodge is) going to go to Iowa tomorrow,” Counsell said via Marquee Sports Network. “We’re a little concerned with the weather here tomorrow early, not for the game… So he’s going to go to Iowa and throw a live BP tomorrow. And then he’ll stay there for the game action.”

Hodge has a 5.12 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 19.1 innings pitched in 2025. The right-handed reliever has given up 18 hits and 12 runs during that span.

While the Cubs are waiting on Hodge and Imanaga to return fom injury, the front office is expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in the trade market this summer. That won’t change if Hodge returns to the squad before the deadline on July 31.

Jed Hoyer President of the Chicago Cubs walks onto the field before a game
MLB: San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs Apr 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Jed Hoyer President of the Chicago Cubs walks onto the field before a game against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

