Chicago Blackhawks ‘zeroed in’ on 2 players for No. 3 pick: Report

On Saturday morning, the Chicago Blackhawks traded for veteran wing Andrew Burakovsky, giving the team much-needed forward help while opening up general manager Kyle Davidson to make a “surprise” pick with the No. 3 selection in the draft.

The Blackhawks are expected to draft a forward with the first-round pick, but the consensus among many in the NHL community was that Chicago would take a wing because of the youthful depth they have at centre with Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar.

Kristen Shilton of ESPN thinks the Blackhawks are primed to take a centre who would be hard to pass on. She reports that Chicago has “zeroed in” on two prospects, Caleb Desnoyers and Porter Martone, and Davidson might take a chance on Martone after Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa are taken off the board.

Porter Martone would be a surprise

“When the scouting combine in Buffalo was wrapping up, it sounded like Chicago was zeroed in on either Moncton Wildcats center Caleb Desnoyers or Brampton Steelheads winger Porter Martone,” Shilton wrote. “Martone’s stock has risen even further since the start of June… He’s 6-3 and 207 pounds, brings a physical edge, creative playmaking, a great shot and terrific hands.

“Martone collected 37 goals and 98 points in 57 games last season as the Steelheads’ captain, and scouts rave about his overall ability and potential to excel in the NHL. Chicago already has one exemplary young center in Connor Bedard. While it’s tempting to add another potential standout at the position, the draw of what Martone could bring might just be too much on which to pass.”

The Chicago Blackhawks have a few options

The Blackhawks could trade the No. 3 pick for immediate help, but that’s unlikely to happen this week.

Frankly, Davidson should pick the best player available regardless of whether they can play wing or centre. Chicago needs to find a way to put up points, and Martone could become a solid contributor in the future.

After all, there’s a good possibility Bedard will be moved to the wing at some point.

