The Chicago Bulls get a piece of positive news on the injury front

The Chicago Bulls are set to take on the Indiana Pacers tonight, who sit at 35-27 and are fifth in the Eastern Conference Standings.

The Bulls are riding a two-game winning streak with their latest victory against the Miami Heat, where Josh Giddey tied Michael Jordan for the most triple-doubles in a season.

The Bulls got some good news on the injury front before taking on the Pacers, which could help propel them to a victory.

Good news for the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls received some good news on the injury front today with Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson reporting that Patrick Williams will be available to play tonight. Johnson adds that head coach Billy Donovan will likely use Williams off the bench and he, along with center Nikola Vucevic, will be under a minutes restriction.

“Patrick Williams also is returning, per Donovan. Bulls have discussed bringing them off bench as they return under minutes restrictions. Vooch is at 26-28. Williams is at 24. Donovan wouldn’t confirm they’re coming off bench but it has been discussed.”

Willams has not appeared in a game since Feb 12 against the Detroit Pistons. The 23-year-old has been on the shelf with right quadriceps tendinitis.

Finish the season strong

The Bulls are closing in on the end of the season, which will be a great time for Willams to get himself healthy and build on his confidence heading into next season.

This season hasn’t been the best for Williams where he’s averaged 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and is shooting 37.5% from the field in 45 games.

Hopefully, in his limited number of minutes tonight, Williams can play like how he was prior to going down.

