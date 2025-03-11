Proposed Trade Could Change Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft Plans

As NFL free agency continues, the Chicago Bears have been one of the most exciting teams in the league to monitor as the 2025 offseason continues.

With four picks inside the top-75 and three big free agent signings, the Bears are in a position to really keep building around second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

After adding a handful of veterans who will play prominent roles for the Bears in 2025, the conversation now shifts to what the front office will do in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the No. 10 overall pick, the Bears will have a plethora of options to choose from.

Chicago could keep the pick and select a player, trade up, or even trade down and acquire more draft picks in the process.

Chicago Bears Should Trade with AFC Super Bowl Contender

In the latest edition of his 2025 Chicago Bears NFL Mock Draft, Sports Illustrated writer Alan Goldsher put together an intriguing trade possibility that could make sense for the Bears and Buffalo Bills.

The trade? Buffalo receives the No. 10 overall pick while the Bears get the Bills 2025 first-round pick (30th overall) and 2025 second-round pick, 56th overall.

It’s a trade that would ultimately shake up the entire first round, moving the Bears out of the top of the draft entirely but then providing three picks in round two, where many consider the real strength of this years draft class to be.

Trade Down is what the Chicago Bears Could Need

If the Bears are looking to accumulate more draft capital and get more value out of the upcoming draft class, then the proposed trade as mentioned above could be an opportunity to do what Ryan Poles is looking to do this offseason.

And in a draft class that seems to be much weaker at key positions such as running back and wide receiver, the Bears could view round two as being the ideal sweet spot to take a running back and in the process, provide Williams and head coach Ben Johnson with another weapon to have fun with on offense.

And if the Bears did pull the trigger on a trade with the Bills, it would mean that Chicago is picking at 39th and 41st overall, and then again at 56th overall.

And seriously, from the Bills perspective, this trade works out perfectly because Buffalo is a franchise that is starved for a Super Bowl. Swinging big and trading up into the No. 10 overall selection could be everything the Bills need to finally make it to a Super Bowl and potentially win one for the first time in franchise history.

Trade Down Impacts Round Three As Well

Following three picks in the second round, the Bears own selection in round three, 72nd overall would be another sweet spot to add talent.

Let’s say the Bears do trade with the Bills. That gives Chicago the 30th, 39th, 41st, 56th, and 72nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While moving down 20 spots without getting a future first-round pick in return seems to be a little bit too much, the Bears are in win-now mode and thought of having five picks inside the top-75 could really be enticing to Johnson and Poles.

The head coach-general manager combination, who just started working together in January 2025, have shown no willingness to slow down this offseason when it comes to getting creative and constantly adding more talent to the Bears roster.

