Potential Trade Sends Bears RB David Montgomery To Ravens For Draft Capital

The Chicago Bears could look to trade David Montgomery

David Montgomery is in the middle of his last year under contract for the Chicago Bears. The Bears running back came back in Week 5 from injury and had a nice day in the passing game. His rushing numbers were awful. Outside of his rushing touchdown, he was useless in the running game.

Montgomery had one great running game this season in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers when he had 122 yards rushing. His rushing totals against the Vikings, 49ers, and Texans didn’t reach 30 yards in the Bears’ run-heavy offensive attack. Montgomery is only averaging 3.8 yards a carry this season. That’s .1 yards a carry shy of his career average.

The Bears will Probably cut their ties with Montgomery before re-signing him to another contract. Re-signing a running back is generally dumb, and Montgomery would not be an exception. One NFL writer thinks the Bears can at least get some value out of the former third-round pick.

Bears trade David Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens

ESPN Staff Writer Bill Barnwell wrote about potential trades before the deadline. Barnwell thinks the Bears could trade David Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens as a “running back rental” for this year. Barnwell believes the Bears could get a 2023 fifth-round pick in return for Montgomery.

“In a year in which the Bears are cleaning up their cap and beginning their latest rebuild, Montgomery probably belongs elsewhere. He is a free agent after this season, and the people who drafted him no longer work for the organization. Khalil Herbert also has excelled in Montgomery’s absence and deserves a larger role. With the Bears likely to shop in free agency next offseason, they probably will not be in position to gain a compensatory pick for Montgomery when he leaves. The same isn’t true for the Ravens, who typically mine the league’s compensatory formula for all it’s worth. It’s not clear whether the Ravens trust J.K. Dobbins right now, given that his snap percentage dropped between Week 4 and Week 5. And Kenyan Drake has been dismal as the team’s veteran back, while Justice Hill hasn’t been able to stay healthy. The Ravens renting Montgomery for the rest of the season would probably net them a sixth- or seventh-round compensatory pick in 2024.”

This would be a great deal for the Bears. The Bears need draft capital more than they need a bloated duck waddling down Soldier Field this season. David Montgomery has been decent for the Bears, but he was never the dynamic back that the team had previously with Matt Forte and Jordan Howard.

