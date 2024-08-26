Pre-match trading is a form of sports betting and a way to make a profit on a match before the kickoff. Your goal is to make a profitable trade after the odds change before a match. Like any type of trading for pre-match trading the goal is simple, as you want to buy cheap and then sell at a higher price.



Pre-match trading is similar to in-play trading but you are not dealing with live action in a match but cashing out before it even begins trying to make a profit on the fluctuation of odds. For in-play trading something that happens in a match can have a significant impact on the odds such as:

Red card

Goal

Major injury

However, since pre-match trading is done before the match begins there are some things to look out for that can alter the odds and give you the chance to take advantage of it and turn a profit.

Why do odds change before a match?

The first thing you should know as in the betting markets the odds will usually not change much, generally only a few ticks. Still, those ticks can lead to a profit.

The only reason the odds will change in a significant manner is if a key player is left out of the lineup. As a sports trader you need to know that the official lineup for a match is, most often than not, released about an hour before kickoff. This is when it is important for you to be on your toes, as the betting markets will change the odds after they see the starting lineups.

You should also know that press members may get lineup information earlier. It may be a good idea to check the volume of trading at betting exchanges for 10-30 minutes before the team news is released to the public and by doing this you may get some important info on how the market will move.

Weather can also play a factor for changing the odds. Sure, there are forecasts out there but if a sudden storm is coming in the odds may change and this is especially the case for Over/Under wagers for the total score.

Making the Trade

Once you have done some research it is time to make a trade. If you think the odds will increase for a team you will make a lay bet. If this is the case then look at betting exchanges and get the odds that are lowest for that type of bet. Conversely, if you believe the odds of a team will decrease you will make a back bet and, again, look for the best odds for that wager at the betting exchanges.

It is always a good idea to make a matched wager that has better odds at the betting market of 0.02. Typically, the best odds you will find for a back bet will be 3.00, so the odds of the wager at 3.02 will then be matched. Now you simply check out the odds waiting for them to go up or down and then sell when you have the chance to make a profit.

The fluctuation of the odds and your profit will depend on what you have found and the impact of it when it comes to the odds. All in all, the more research you do and the more exchange markets you look at for the best odds the more likely it will be that you turn a long-term profit.

Well Before the Match

While team lineups and weather can affect the odds right before a match there are other factors that will affect the odds a day or two days before a match. Obviously, key injuries will do that but if a player is going to be out well before a match the odds will reflect that.

One thing to look at is team form. When a team is in solid form punters tend to bet on them more and this is especially the case if they are a favorite in their next match. The more the public bets on one side the more their odds will go down. It does not take many ticks moving for the public to chase the price if it is the case that a team is on a solid run of matches.

Conclusion

Pre-match trading is making a trade before a match starts trying to make a profit from the line movement. The odds will not change drastically before the match unless there is a surprise in the lineup card and a key player is left off. Still, any movement can help you make a profit.

You need to do your research and then look at the best prices at betting exchanges. When you do those things it increases your chances when making the trade. It is also a good idea to know the ins and outs of pre-match trading by checking out sites such as TheTrader.

