I took my shot at predicting the Chicago Bears’ win-loss record on the season and here’s what I came up with.

Depending on where you look the Chicago Bears have been rated anywhere between 26th and 32nd in the NFL power rankings. The Las Vegas odds have the Bears with an over/under win total of 6.5, which is the safest mark for the Chicago Bears to have on the season. However, the level of pessimism associated with the Chicago Bears offense leads one to need to answer how did Las Vegas have the Bears with six wins instead of the predicted two wins that some have the Bears at?

That’s a simple answer, just look at the Chicago Bears schedule and ask yourself who the Bears wi most likely lose to and get a win against.

And just like that, I have the Bears winning eight games. But why eight games? I think the Bears should be favored against the Texans, Falcons, Jets, Giants, and Lions at home. Then I think they can compete with and beat the Commanders, Patriots, Dolphins, and Lions. Although I think the Bears can compete with those teams, those are games that could go either way depending on a lot. But no I’m not impressed with the Commanders, Lions, Patriots, Dolphins, and especially not the Lions.

Until I see more from Justin Fields and the type of quarterback he is, I’m hesitant to mark off more wins for the Bears. But if the Bears can win because of Justin Fields and they’re doing more on defense than most of believe they will be, then they’ll be competitive in the division and that’s what it will take to win more games. Split games in the division with the Packers and the Vikings because the Packers are completely rebuilding their wide receiver core and the Vikings have a new coaching staff and then things could be really fun.

The true success of the Chicago Bears’ season falls on the shoulder of Justin Fields.

