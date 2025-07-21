Predicting winners of 3 biggest Chicago Bears training camp battles

With Chicago Bears training camp about to start, things are about to get real for head coach Ben Johnson and company. The Bears have been drawing plenty of hype throughout the offseason, but now it’s time to prove the team is actually improved.

As Johnson builds his Chicago foundation, training camp is his best opportunity to see the team at large. Numerous position battles will be taking place as the depth chart filled out. Every player on the roster, including the veterans, are looking to make a strong first impression on Johnson.

Consistent play throughout training camp will be crucial for any of these players to come out victorious in their respective battles. As Johnson’s evaluates the play, he is likely to see these players earn massive roles entering the 2025 campaign.

Honorable Mentions: Backup quarterback, running back

All eyes will be on Caleb Williams when it comes to Bears quarterbacks. But both Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum will be battling for the right to be QB2. It’ll be an intriguing battle between young player and veteran that should be telling of Johnson’s philosophy.

As it stands, D’Andre Swift is set to remain lead rusher, making running back less of a true position battle. However, both Roschon Johnson and/or Kyle Monangai could earn larger opportunities with strong training camp performances.

Chicago Bears tight end battle

This battle is more like the running back situation than a true competition. Johnson was known to run plenty of 12 personnel meaning Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet will share the field quite often. However, in non-two tight end sets, only one tight end will see the field.

With Loveland being the No. 10 overall pick, Johnson has major plans in his offense for him. The Bears were enamored with his pass catching ability. The head coach will look for ways to use his athleticism in mismatches against linebackers.

But Loveland has been unable to practice as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. He is expected to make his return at some point in training camp. But he will have a lot of catching up to do, especially with Johnson running a dynamic scheme.

In turn, for all the hype Loveland has received, Kmet is no slouch. He has caught 258 passes for 2,592 yards and 19 touchdowns over his five years with the team. He should be a force in the short-to-intermediate game, as well as in the red zone. Johnson has already committed to him having a large role in the offense.

By the end of the season, the Bears are hoping to have Loveland fully acclimated into their offense. But at least heading into the season, Kmet should remain the frontrunner.

Predicted winner: Kmet

Search for third linebacker

Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards are the unquestioned leaders atop the linebacker depth chart. Edwards eve earned a $20 million extension. However, after them comes a list of unheralded names. At linebacker, Ruben Hyppolite III and Noah Sewell have the best chances of earning the third linebacker spot.

Sewell is entering his third season with the Bears and is entering make-or-break territory. The former fifth-rounder has mustered up just 13 tackles and two forced fumbles. Since he wasn’t drafted during Johnson’s regime, he’ll need to fully prove himself throughout training camp.

Hyppolite is a clear favorite of Johnson and his staff, as they selected him in the fourth-round. He has wheels you don’t often see from a linebacker, running a reported 4.39 40-yard dash at Maryland’s Pro Day. However, he wasn’t invited to the combine or was on many analyst’s big boards entering the draft. Overall, Hyppolite was a relative unknown when he was selected.

Still, at least when it comes to beating out Sewell, that should give him the upper edge. But Hyppolite will need to take a step forward to retain the LB3 role throughout the entire season.

Predicted winner: Hyppolite

Who plays left tackle?

Of all the Bears’ training camp battles, this one is the most crucial. All four other offensive line spots are already locked in. Chicago doesn’t want to enter the season with a glaring hole on Williams’ blindside.

Braxton Jones is entering the battle as the incumbent, having started 40 games for the team. However, injuries have held him back considerably, as he appeared in 12 games in 2024 after playing in just 11 in 2023. Jones has been impactful when on the field, as his 77.4 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 21/140 tackles. However, that when is carrying a ton of weight, as Jones must prove he can stay on the field.

Rookie Ozzy Trapilo battled with sophomore Kiran Amegadjie throughout the offseason program with Jones sidelined. Trapilo was highlighted much more than Amegadjie, who struggled in his lone start as a rookie. Furthermore, Johnson’s coaching staff hand selected Trapilo. Still, both youngsters will be given a fair opportunity to prove themselves at camp.

The biggest red flag for Trapilo is the fact he is moving from the right side over to the left. Johnson may opt to give him more seasoning before throwing him into the fire. If Jones is healthy and can still operate at a high level, he seems likely to enter the year as a starter. Continued injuries though would obviously ended that and likely give Trapilo an opportunity.

Predicted winner: Jones

Chicago Bears looking to add more help for Caleb Williams: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE