Insider makes prediction on Chicago Bulls star Josh Giddey

The Chicago Bulls have a big decision to make on Josh Giddey. Do they spend big retaining the star player in restricted free agency? Do they commit to building around the young guard with some clear deficiencies? How much should they pay for him? It looks as if they’re poised to answer those questions by signing him, and one NBA insider predicts that will be the outcome.

Chicago Bulls retain Josh Giddey, insider predicts

The Chicago Bulls made a blockbuster deal last offseason, swapping Alex Caruso, who’s now a key piece on a team one win from the NBA Finals trophy, for Josh Giddey. It worked out well, as Bleacher Report insider Eric Pincus wrote.

“Some trades are win-win, and while the Oklahoma City Thunder may be on the verge of the ultimate win after acquiring Alex Caruso from the Bulls, Chicago did well with Giddey,” he argued. “Down the stretch of the season, the team found success with the Coby White/Giddey combo. Giddey has good size, playmaking ability and grew as a shooter (37.8 percent from three).”

But now facing restricted free agency, which can sometimes get pricey for teams trying to bring back their stars against the other suitors, the Bulls face some problems. “The question will be price and finding a viable number for both sides. Will the Brooklyn Nets chase Giddey with cap space? If they do, Chicago can match since the guard is restricted.”

Ultimately, Pincus predicted that the Bulls will bring back Giddey on a salary somewhere in the $30 million range. That’s right in line with the reports that indicated a five-year, $150 million deal was in the works this offseason.

It’s unclear who the Bulls will be bidding against in this scenario. Is there a full market for Giddey? There’s not much chatter early, perhaps because teams know Chicago isn’t letting him walk or because they’re just not interested. Time will tell, but a return to the Bulls for Giddey certainly seems the most plausible outcome right now.

Chicago Bulls passing on NBA Finals star in 2020 labeled worst mistake Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE