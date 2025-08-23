Chicago Bears: 3 things we learned from preseason finale

After trailing 20-10 at halftime, the Chicago Bears backups and reserves led a comeback to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 29-27 in front of 73,510 fans at Arrowhead Stadium.

There’s no nice way to put it, the Bears first-team didn’t show up against the Chiefs starters on Friday night, giving up 17 unanswered points before Caleb Williams and the offense started moving the ball and scored a touchdown against Kansas City’s backup defense.

The Bears did see some good individual effort on Friday night. Running back D’Andre Swift had a solid night rushing, adding 28 yards on seven carries and another six yards in the passing game.

Here are three things we learned from the Bears final preseason game.

3 things we learned from the final Chicago Bears preseason game

Olamide Zaccheaus might have a bigger role than initially thought

Given the Bears depth at wide receiver, it appeared Zaccheaus might be more of an afterthought for the passing game with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Coleston Loveland. The veteran receiver’s best season came in 2022, when he recorded 533 receiving yards and three touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons.

Zaccheaus had a solid preseason, and added three receptions for 37 yards against the Chiefs. His speed and shiftiness as a runner make him a threat against defenses. He’s one of the better surprises on the team this summer, and should have an impact on the offense until Burden, who missed much of training camp with an injury, is ready to be a starter.

The Chicago Bears pass rush is a concern

Chicago recorded one sack against the Chiefs, and that was against backup quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Bears couldn’t get pressure on Patrick Mahomes when the first-team defense was in. That allowed Mahomes to carve up the defense for 143 yards and one touchdown.

If the Chiefs hadn’t had a bad drop, Mahomes would have had his second passing touchdown of the night and his offense would have had 21 points in three drives instead of 17.

The Bears need to find a legit threat to bring pressure alongside Montez Sweat. Dayo Odeyingbo isn’t that guy. They should at least call to see what the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys want for Trey Hendrickson and Micah Parsons.

Nahshon Wright and Tyrique Stevenson didn’t secure the CB2 spot

The Bears have had a cornerback battle between veteran cornerback Wright and Stevenson this summer for the CB2 job. Like the issue at left tackle, no one is taking the job.

Wright was called for pass interference and facemask on the opening drive. He gave up a 58-yard completion to Tyquan Thorton on the second drive.

Stevenson gave up a touchdown to Rashee Rice on the Chiefs’ third drive.

The Bears secondary as a whole didn’t have a great night, not that they were helped by the front seven. Their play was a concern that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will have to address before they play Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears CEO slams city of Chicago amid stadium pitch Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE