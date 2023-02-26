A potential wide receiver target for the Chicago Bears could come with a big price tag

The Chicago Bears will have the money to go out and spend in free agency this year as Ryan Poles and the front office have over $94M in projected cap space. With a lot of needs on the roster, the Bears should be in the market for at least a few big names.

And if they want to land top talent, they are likely going to have to overpay.

One target that could be on the Bears radar is wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The New England Patriots receiver is coming off a season in which he caught 67 passes for 804 yards and 6 touchdowns. The former undrafted receiver out of NC State has improved in each season so far and now he’s seeking a big pay day.

But how much could he get on the open market when free agency opens on March 15th?

ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote on Meyers situation and what it would cost to either keep him in New England or what he would get on the open marker. Reiss compared Meyers to Hunter Renfrow in terms of contracts and also noted that the receiver market ‘exploded’ with deals for Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Christian Kirk last offseason.

Reiss suggested that Meyers could get anywhere from $15M-$20M on the open market:

How a player’s market develops can often be unpredictable, and it takes only one team to blow it out of the water. But if Meyers ultimately lands a deal consistent with those of his ilk, he’ll be earning in the range of $15 million to $20 million per season.

Whether the Patriots view him worthy of such a contract represents one of the first key dominos to fall in a critical offseason.

Will Chicago Bears pay that much?

That’s a big price to pay. It’s clear that the Bears have a need at wide receiver and giving Justin Fields weapons should be a priority for the franchise moving forward.

Meyers is probably the best option on the wide receiver market for free agency as it is a weak class this year. Hence the trade for Chase Claypool last season.

One thing is clear, you’re going to have to overpay in free agency especially when you have the cap that the Chicago Bears have.

The only question left is if the Chicago Bears are willing to go that high for Meyers to boost the receiving core going into the 2023 season.

