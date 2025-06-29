Chicago Bears donated to and helped support 2025 Pride Bowl

The Chicago Bears are finding ways to stay active in the community in the midst of the league’s dead period. Players won’t report to Halas Hall until rookies return on July 19.

For the second year in a row, the Bears helped participate 2025 Pride Bowl, an annual flag football tournament that is put on by the Chicago Metropolitan Sports Association and is played on the lakefront fields at Montrose Beach in Uptown.

Per Karen Jordan of ABC 7, more than 50 teams participated in the two-day tournament. The tournament’s goal is to connect members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies through the sport of football.

The Chicago Bears participated in the 2025 Pride Bowl

The Bears gave donations and sent volunteers to the event, which takes place during Pride weekend in Chicago, the final weekend of June, which is Pride month.

“The Bears helped support the Pride Bowl through club donations and volunteers,” Jordan wrote. “They’re also helping create awareness for the Chicago Metropolitan Sports Association and its flag football league.”

On their Instagram page, the Bears posted pictures of the Pride Bowl.

It’s nice to see the Bears involved in the community and helping to be allies of the LGBTQ+ community at a time when many of their rights are under attack.

