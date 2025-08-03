Chicago Bears coach frustrated with lack of progress from Caleb Williams, offense

It isn’t for a lack of screaming that the Chicago Bears‘ offense is behind at training camp.

For two weeks, head coach Ben Johnson has been lighting a fire under second-year quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense at training camp. The unit has more bad days than good, with players lining up incorrectly and Williams failing to handle his huddle and presnap duties before the play clock reaches 0.

On Sunday, the Bears’ offense showed more of the same in front of 23,000 fans who showed up at Soldier Field for Family Fest.

Ben Johnson was frustrated with the Chicago Bears’ offense

Per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, Johnson told reporters after practice that he was frustrated with the multiple delay-of-game penalties that occurred at practice and said the team is sloppier than it should be at this point in training camp.

“Bears head coach Ben Johnson on some of the delay of game penalties we saw today: “It’s something we’re going to have to address. It showed up more today than it has in practice.” He called the practice “sloppier” than it should be at this stage,” Fishbain posted on X.

Caleb Williams needs to get the ball snapped

Johnson was agitated that players made the same mistake multiple times during the practice.

Per Zack Pearson of Bear Report, Williams and the first-team offense were called for two delay-of-game penalties during their team drill.

“Not a great series for the first team offense,” Person posted on X. “Two delay of game calls and some pressure from the defense.”

The Bears have a week to address those issues before they play their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 10. Chicago’s offense needs to master the little things by that point so they can gain confidence in the preseason.

