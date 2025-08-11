Recent champion has shown interest in Chicago Bulls’ RFA Josh Giddey

The Chicago Bulls have so far been the only team that wants to have Josh Giddey. That may have officially changed. The Golden State Warriors have reportedly entered the fray, though they would have to go through the sign-and-trade channel to get the 22-year-old guard. Still, this is the first team to show much interest outside of Chicago.

Chicago Bulls have competition for Josh Giddey

The Golden State Warriors, champions in 2022, have expressed interest in Josh Giddey, the Chicago Bulls’ RFA. However, they have their own issues with a restricted free agent in Jonathan Kuminga, a player they don’t seem to want back too badly.

Chicago does want Giddey back, but not at the cost he has in mind. They want to bring him back on a cheaper, team-friendly deal. That was likely given the lack of interest, but this new report might change things for everyone involved.

According to a report, the Warriors want Giddey, but they’re not willing to send Buddy Hield or Moses Moody to Chicago in a sign-and-trade. They are, however, willing to send Kuminga, effectively putting an end to the sagas for both RFA players who have had a really awful foray into free agency.

“Golden State values both players quite highly, sources say, while maintaining high expectations for both Hield and Moody to be consistent contributors who prove reliable in providing the necessary spacing to boost the Warriors’ half-court offense in the postseason,” NBA insider Jake Fischer said.

Because of their unwillingness to include the two players, Fischer doesn’t see this as a likely outcome for the two sides. “The Warriors’ refusal to entertain the prospect of surrendering Hield or Moody in those circumstances are among the prime reasons that it’s difficult to envision Golden State and Chicago ever finding common ground on a sign-and-trade construction that features Kuminga and Giddey switching teams,” he added.

Chicago still has all the leverage, though. They’d have to agree to a worthwhile sign-and-trade. They can also just outright sign him. Other teams can, too, but then a team would have to push the envelope so far that the Bulls aren’t willing to match. Only the Brooklyn Nets can feasibly do that at this time.

Fischer also reported that sign-and-trade scenarios are not really of interest to the Bulls, who do want to sign Giddey back and not have him leave for another team, even in a trade.

