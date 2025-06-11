Chicago Bears focused on 1 key part of Caleb Williams skillset during special practice

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson told the media after Tuesday’s practice that Caleb Williams and the team were not where they needed to be for the upcoming season. Williams and second-year wide receiver Rome Odunze showed urgency to get better by showing up for practices at Halas Hall this week.

The Bears asked rookies to attend practices this week, as veterans took off for vacation following mandatory minicamp last week. Williams and Odunze showed commitment to the Bears by spending an extra week building chemistry together and gaining more reps in Johnson’s scheme.

Per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, the Bears had one key focus during Tuesday’s practice. Team drills and 7-on-7 drills were conducted in the red zone, allowing Johnson to work more hands-on with Williams on a part of the offense that the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator believes takes the longest to master in the passing game.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams worked on the red zone Tuesday

Like all of the spring, Williams was up-and-down during the special practice.

“We saw a couple hiccups, with Williams throwing an interception to Blackwell at the back of the end zone, and another pass got deflected in the air and into the arms of a defender,” Fishbain wrote. “But he also rifled a touchdown to tight end Joel Wilson right under the crossbar.”

Williams went 36-of-72 passing for 232 yards (an average of 3.2 yards per attempt), 13 touchdowns, and no interceptions in the red zone during his rookie season. He took two sacks in the red zone last year.

The Bears are hoping to improve Williams’ stats in the red zone in Year 2, and he won’t regress due to a lack of effort.

