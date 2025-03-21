‘Regret’: Chicago White Sox just made another mistake because of cheapness

The Chicago White Sox lost several key veterans from a 2024 team that was one of the worst in modern baseball history. The Sox traded Eloy Jimenez, Michael Kopech, and Garrett Crochet and let Yoan Moncada leave in free agency.

The Sox should be better than their 41-121 record last season, but not by much, as the team focuses on youth development. Luis Robert Jr. is expected to be done by the trade deadline on July 31. The 2023 All-Star outfielder is the main piece Chicago can trade this season.

The Chicago White Sox have a regret from the offseason

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report wrote that the Sox would “regret” not signing more veteran players in free agency this offseason so they have more pieces to trade before the deadline.

“It feels like there’s nowhere to go but up after the White Sox’s dreadful 41-121 campaign a year ago,” Kelly wrote. “MLB Pipeline says they have the No. 6 farm system in baseball, which was bolstered by the Crochet trade in the winter. Things could be looking up on the South Side.

“But even if the White Sox are just normal bad this year, they still will likely lose over 100 games. That means they could be looking to flip some of the veterans on their team by the summer. Perhaps there will be trade interest in players such as Brandon Drury, Mike Tauchman, Michael A. Taylor and Martín Pérez. But are any of them going to bring back more than a warm body even if they are playing well?

“It seems the White Sox should have been going after veteran rebound candidates this offseason, like Torres and Ha-Seong Kim. Those are the type of players who could at least get you an intriguing lottery ticket from a contender in the summer. And it’s not like the White Sox have too many good players for it to have made sense to sign a more notable veteran.”

Chris Getz had to understand the dynamics at play

One would assume general manager Chris Getz understands what the White could have gained by signing veterans to flip. However, the decision not to sign those players sounds like a move that was decided by ownership.

Getz recently suggested that ownership would be willing to pay for premium talent again when the roster was more complete. Until then, the White Sox plan to keep the payroll cheap.

Chicago’s choice not to “invest” in a developing roster means the team will have a longer rebuild. It’s just another reason why fans want new ownership on the South Side.

