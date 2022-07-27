New Chicago Bears tackle Riley Reiff has a good comparison for Justin Fields

While talking to the media today after practice, newly signed tackle Riley Reiff had much to say about his career and experience, how he ended up with the Bears, and how he has quickly started to mesh with his new teammates.

Most notably, Reiff talked about his time last season with Cincinnati as they made a run to the Super Bowl before losing to the Rams. And in doing so, he made strong comparisons between his former quarterback, Joe Burrow, and his new signal caller, Justin Fields.

“Joe Burrow’s an awesome guy… tough, smart… and I see a lot of that in Justin Fields,” Reiff said to the media. “Joe (Burrow) really took control of our offense last year, I see that in Justin Fields so far. Haven’t been here very long, but what I have seen, I’m impressed.”

Without yet having the opportunity to play many snaps with Fields, it speaks volumes about the young Bears quarterback that Reiff can already identity these characteristics that are similar to one of the league’s best leaders and signal callers. It is apparent that at least off the field, Fields is doing all of the right things as the leader of the offense and team.

Reiff additionally talked about the expectations for this year, and what it looks and feels like to be a part of a championship caliber team as he was last season with the Bengals. Reiff, who is expected to compete at tackle this season, also mentioned his experience at both left and right tackle, as well as interior line.

While the compliment is nice, Justin Fields and this Bears offense have a long ways to go to achieve what the Bengals did last season

