Chicago Bears reveal renderings of Arlington Heights stadium

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears unveiled renderings for their proposed new stadium in Arlington Heights. The Bears are hoping to begin construction on the project in the spring of 2026, but they are still waiting on local and state governments to finalize their support.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker sent the Bears an ultimatum earlier in September, calling on the team to pay off their debt to the City of Chicago for breaking the lease at Soldier Field in exchange for receiving a tax break on the Arlington Heights stadium location.

In the meantime, the Bears are plotting to build in Arlington Heights, as any location in Chicago does not seem plausible at this point.

“We’re focused on Arlington Heights,” Warren said in August. “That’s the only location in Cook County that works.

The Chicago Bears revealed new plans for the stadium

Per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bears revealed new renderings for the Arlington Heights location, and they’re similar to the plan the team had for the lakefront property.

“Renderings of the Bears’ proposed stadium in Arlington Heights released today,” Garafolo posted on X. “Similar to the previously proposed lakefront stadium in Chicago, with a few slight changes.”

Renderings of the #Bears' proposed stadium in Arlington Heights released today. Similar to the previously proposed lakefront stadium in Chicago, with a few slight changes.

The Bears have been aggressive in campaigning for the new stadium since the beginning of the preseason. However, the team appears to be no closer to actually building the stadium than they were when the legislative session ended in the spring without a vote on any of the three pieces of legislation that would have aided the project.

