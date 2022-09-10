Report: 49ers’ TE George Kittle not expected to play against the Bears

George Kittle’s absence would help the Bears defense

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been dealing with a groin injury this week. His status for Week One against the Chicago Bears had been questionable all week. Kittle, a three-time Pro Bowl tight end, would have been a likely primary target for the inexperienced quarterback Trey Lance.

The Bears have appeared to catch a break. Reports came out Saturday night that Kittle is not expected to play Sunday. Per Adam Schefter, he is listed as questionable.

49ers’ TE George Kittle, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a groin injury, is not expected to play vs. the Bears, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2022

George Kittle was a major part of the 49ers’ offense last season. He had 910 yards receiving and six touchdowns in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense in 2021. Shanahan’s offense has many uses for the tight end position. The 49ers’ offense will feel Kittle’s absence.

Charlie Woerner is listed on the 49ers’ depth chart as the number two tight end. The 2020 sixth-round pick has just 88 total yards receiving in his career.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE