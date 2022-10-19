The Chicago Bears are active sellers

Following the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders, the team needs to look for ways to unload stars as they continue their rebuild. The Bears’ schedule only gets tougher from here, so playoff hopes are dead at this point. The Bears have a few pieces they could look to trade before the deadline on Nov. 1st. Of course, they mainly involve the defense, as it would be odd for the team to try and trade offensive players to teams in the USFL. A recent report has revealed that the Bears are currently trying to trade a defensive star.

According to Jason La Canfora with the Washington Post, the Bears are trying to trade Robert Quinn before the deadline.

“The Chicago Bears are a mess again, and they are in a rebuild even if they don’t want to admit it, although pawning off Khalil Mack should have been evidence enough. Now, after the Bears told teams through the offseason that they didn’t want to part with Robert Quinn, their other veteran pass rusher, multiple NFL executives (speaking on the condition of anonymity because they are not permitted to discuss players on other rosters) told me Quinn is indeed being shopped around with the trade deadline a few weeks away. “They want to move him, but they are going to have to eat some of that contract to do it,” one GM said. Quinn, 32, has just two quarterback hits this season, is probably playing more snaps than he should and carries a $12.8 million salary. He has wanted out since the Bears began purging their defense in the offseason.”

General manager Ryan Poles fails again

According to Dan Pompei of The Athletic, the Bears will sell low on Quinn.

Bears are shopping Robert Quinn, per @JasonLaCanfora . With his lack of production this year, they will be selling low, however. Ineresting notes on the Giants too. https://t.co/Y4vZzo2cQx — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) October 19, 2022

When the trade goes through, rookie general manager Ryan Poles will take a huge “L” on the Quinn transaction. In the summer, when Poles traded key veterans away from the Bears, it was evident that Quinn needed to go as well. After he set the Bears’ single-season sack record in the 2021 season, his trade value wasn’t going to be higher after this season started. Many Bears fans at the time gave every amateur excuse in the book to keep the All-Pro defender.

The first main excuse was that the Bears needed his pass rush since Khalil Mack was gone. After six games, the under-motivated 32-year-old pass rusher has just one sack and seven combined tackles. He’s not helping in that department for the 2-4 Bears. The second was that he could help prepare youngsters on the team, especially rookie left tackle Braxton Jones, whom he went against in training camp.

The Chicago Bears now have to eat it, again

Where does that leave the Chicago Bears? Poles now has to find a trade partner and will likely have to eat more of Quinn’s salary to make the transaction than he would have had to this summer. Quinn’s value is much lower now, as his dismal performance on the field this year has earned him a 40.4 overall ranking by Pro Football Focus. Quinn is rated over 20 points lower than the tackle he was kept to teach this preseason. However, after Quinn’s tutelage, Jones has managed to give up four sacks and 20 pressures this season. Jones’ pass block rating is a measly 55.6 on PFF.

Hopefully, Poles will learn his lesson on this one. Keeping Quinn in the early season was a costly mistake for the Chicago Bears’ rebuild.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

