The Chicago Bears will meet with Tyree Wilson for a predraft Top 30 visit

As we sit so close to draft day, the Chicago Bears and the rest of the league are working out the specifics with each prospect. There’s been an uptick in prospect meetings this week, and it’s likely to continue over the next few weeks as well. It’s hard to predict what direction they will go in especially since they have so many needs.

Today, they plan to meet with the highest rated EDGE rusher in the draft, Tyree Wilson by way of Texas Tech. Arguably one of the top defensive players in the draft pool.

Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson is on a Top 30 visit to the #Bears today, source said, and he was with the #Texans yesterday. Except for Easter weekend, Wilson will be on the road non-stop for his visits, with trips scheduled to nearly every team in the Top 10. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2023

Tyree Wilson’s strength is for REAL 😳 The Texas Tech pass rusher is currently projected to be a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/wytTzKHRD8 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 9, 2023

Wilson is an absolute force off the edge. He started at Texas A&M his freshman year, and then finished at Texas Tech where he had a fantastic career. He racked up 17 sacks in his four seasons, with 14 of them coming in his last two years. He also was a tackle for loss monster logging 32 of those in his collegiate career.

It’s projected that he will go in the top ten, and some even think he’ll go in the top five. Assume the Chicago Bears to definitely take a strong look at Wilson if he’s available at the number nine spot. That is if they don’t trade back. Wilson is a plug-and-play type of talent that could turn this pass rush around.

