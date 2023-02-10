The Chicago Bears are moving closer to the purchase of the Arlington Heights property

There are a lot of story lines surrounding the Chicago Bears’ franchise in the 2023 offseason, headlined by having the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and a lot of cap space to work in free agency. But a story that shouldn’t be forgotten is the franchise’s pursuit of the Arlington Heights racetrack property.

The franchise has pushed for the property that was home to the Arlington racetrack and are hoping to build a brand new state of the art stadium on the land. The goal is to close by the end of quarter one in 2023 and on Friday a new report suggests that the process is starting to speed up.

David Kaplan is reporting that Arlington Park/Churchill Downs employees are being told they must have all of their possessions off of the property by close on Tuesday. Here is what Kaplan said:

“Folks, I confirmed this morning that Arlington Park/Churchill Downs employees, Churchill Downs is the parent company that currently owns the property that Arlington Park sits on, are being told that they must have all of their possessions off of property grounds by end of business on Tuesday. Because after that date, they will no longer have access to Arlington Park.”

Kaplan also reported that multiple sources with Arlington Park are saying the process will move forward more quickly than expected.

That’s great news for the Chicago Bears as they want to move forward with this purchase and get the process sped up. The franchise recently hired Kevin Warren to replace Ted Phillips as the new CEO/President of the franchise and he has experience with stadium development going back to his time with the Minnesota Vikings.

This is a significant development for the Chicago Bears franchise that will continued to be monitored in the coming days and weeks.

Watch the video below:

