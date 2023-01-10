REPORT: Chicago Bears sign 7 players to reserve/future

The Chicago Bears are keeping some practice squad players

The Chicago Bears are tying up loose ends after one of the worst seasons in franchise history. The Bears finished their season on Sunday with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They planned to do exit meetings between players and staff Monday. The Bears also signed some futures contracts for next season.

According to Larry Mayer with the Chicago Bears, the team signed seven practice squad members to future/reserves contracts for 2023:

Chase Allen, tight end

Adrian Colbert, safety

Kuony Deng, linebacker

Kellen Diesch, offensive tackle

Gerri Green, defensive end

Jake Tonges, tight end

Nsimba Webster, receiver Adrian Colbert played ten snaps of special teams for the Bears this season. Gerri Green played four special team snaps. Jake Tonges played in four games for the Bears. He played in 16 offensive plays, was targeted once, and had no receptions in the four games he played. Tonges played in 11 snaps on special teams. Nsimba Webster played in two games for the Bears. He had two receptions for 14 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles. Webster saw the field for ten snaps on offense and 17 on special teams this season.

