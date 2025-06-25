Report: Chicago Cubs actively pursuing bench strength, third base help via trade

The Chicago Cubs appear to be in full buyer’s mode with still over a month to go before the July 31 trade deadline.

The rush to pick up pieces and plug holes comes as the team hits its first real slump of the season, losing five of its last six games and eleven of its last nineteen. During this stretch, their lead atop the NL Central Division has shrunk down to 2.5 games over both the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals.

It would appear that a front office, headed by president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, is rushing to right the ship before it begins to take on too much water.

The Chicago Cubs’ rush to trade

Chief among Chicago’s needs is starting pitching.

Even with co-ace Shota Imanaga returning this Thursday after more than a month-and-a-half on the shelf dealing with hamstring injury, the starting rotation will still need to fill at least one more vacancy if it hopes to hold strong through a taxing second half of season.

Rumors abound as to who the Cubs are targeting for a front-of-rotation pickup, but various sources have confirmed that the team is serious and aggressive in their goal to add a starter sooner rather than later. One MLB insider says that a deal could be confirmed as soon as this week.

The bullpen, which has mostly held strong amid a taxing first half of season, could also use a strong arm down the stretch, preferably a left-hander with swing-and-miss stuff who can serve in a co-closer role alongside Daniel Palencia.

The bench also needs to be addressed

Another need of the Cubs, however, is significantly less publicized– bench strength.

Overall, the Cubs seem set with their eight position players (although Matt Shaw at third remains a question mark). But what if injury hits? What about being able to rest starters during the grueling dog days of summer and through a stressful pennant race?

At the moment, the Cubs bench has almost nothing to offer in relief of the starters.

Utility infielders Vidal Brujan and Jon Berti are, combined, hitting .194. Both are speedy and can play multiple positions, but neither is a full-time player, even on a game-by-game basis.

40-year-old first baseman/third baseman/DH Justin Turner, meanwhile, is also hitting below the Mendoza line and has offered the team little beyond clubhouse leadership and a friendly dugout face.

The Cubs also face the harsh reality that they have no true fourth outfielder beyond current DH Seiya Suzuki and will have to heap a lot of physical and mental stress on to the current starting trio of Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Ian Happ.

On the hunt for role players?

With that in mind, the Cubs seem to be on the hunt for a quality bench piece to add to the team.

Matthew Trueblood of Northside Baseball reports that Chicago is actively pursuing possible trades involving role players, specifically speaking with the Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins.

Per Trueblood:

“In a survey of their needs and chances to address them, the Cubs have made calls about players who would shore up their weaknesses on the bench and in the infield rotation, sources said this week. Two trade candidates on their radar are third baseman Luis Urías, of the West Sacramento Athletics, and utility man Willi Castro, of the Twins, and the Cubs have touched base with each of those teams this month.”

Urias has primarily played second base this year, but has also logged time at third and shortstop. Offensively, he represents an upgrade from any of the utility infielders currently on the Cubs.

The switch-hitting Castro also represents an offensive upgrade, plus he’s played significant time in the outfield, along with shortstop, third base, and second base.

Acquiring either Urias or Castro, who both will become free agents after this season, probably wouldn’t cost too much in trade capital. A trade for either would also represent a possible quick fix for a significant need while the front office could retain assets to use as trade bait in bigger deals.

