Akiem Hicks will miss a good chunk of the regular season

Former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks sustained a severe injury in Week 2. Hicks, signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, had to leave in the middle of the team’s game with a foot injury against the New Orleans Saints.

Reports came out Tuesday that the Pro Bowl athlete will miss at least a month of football. Per Adam Schefter, Hicks the foot injury came as he tore the plantar fascia in it.

Bucs’ DT Akiem Hicks tore the plantar fascia in his foot and is now expected to be sidelined a month, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2022

This is unfortunate news for Hicks

Hicks had a stellar run for the Bears from the 2016-2021 season when he came up with 31 sacks. His efforts on the field earned him a Pro Bowl nomination in 2018. Hicks was a part of the aging crew of Bears stars that left this offseason to avoid the team’s rebuilding phase and try to chase a Super Bowl with a new team. The Buccaneers are considered to be a team that will contend for a Super Bowl this season.

Hicks has made comments about the Bears organization after leaving Chicago. He took shots at the quarterbacks he played with during his time with the Bears.

