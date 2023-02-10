REPORT: Justin Fields Plans To Reach Out To Rival In Offseason

Justin Fields admits he needs to get better

Justin Fields has had an interesting media campaign during Super Bowl week. Fields, who was denied by general manager Ryan Poles the opportunity to earn the single-season quarterback rushing record, has been on an apologist tour for his passing struggles in recent interviews.

Fields said earlier this week that he needed to improve his short passing game. He admitted that he plans to work on his mechanics this offseason. On Friday, he said he planned to reach out to an NFC North rival quarterback for help before next season.

According to Daniel Greenberg, Justin Fields said in an interview on satellite radio that Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy gave him Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ phone number. Fields said he plans to communicate with Rodgers this offseason about playing quarterback.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy gave him Aaron Rodgers phone number and he plans to reach out to him and pick his brain about the quarterback position. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) February 10, 2023

What’s Getsy’s angle?

Getsy was Rodgers’ quarterback coach with the Packers during the 2020-21 seasons. So it would make sense for Getsy to have Rodgers’ contacts. But why would Getsy share them with Fields this offseason instead of last offseason?

It seems weird that Getsy can’t communicate the quarterback position to Fields himself. After all, he was Rodgers’ coach for two seasons; you’d think Getsy would have picked up a few tips while he was collecting a paycheck with that title description.

Rodgers is someone I’d want to hang out with in a cool room with a watching buddy, not a colleague I’d communicate business with. He is a notoriously difficult person to communicate with when he’s not talking to rival quarterbacks. (Rodgers’ hand signals for games are an enigma to young wide receivers and the Packers coaching staff.)

Justin Fields’ statement is less worrisome about his playing ability than it is about Getsy’s coaching skills. That could be a big hurdle for the third-year quarterback to overcome.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE