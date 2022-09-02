Ted Phillips has been with the Bears for a long time but is set to retire after the 2022 season

Reports came out Friday that the Chicago Bears CEO/President, Ted Phillips, plans to step down at the end of the season. Phillips has been the Bears’ CEO since 1999. He’s the fourth person to have that title for the Bears.

Dan Pompei of The Athletic broke the report that Phillips is retiring. According to the report, Phillips wanted to “slow down” and do whatever he wanted to do.

Phillips began working for the Bears in 1983 as the team’s comptroller. He worked his way from there to becoming the first CEO of the team not in the McCaskey or Halas family.

There had been rumors of Ted Phillips moving away from the football operations side of the business in 2021. It was a welcome idea to fans who wanted football knowledge at the helm over the shrewd business-like nature of the current Bears decision making.

It’ll be interesting to see who the Bears will choose as their next CEO/President. The Bears have a lot on their plate juggling a team with a likely franchise quarterback amid the franchise moving to a new stadium.

