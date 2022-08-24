Report: Virginia McCaskey’s health condition ‘more serious’

Virginia McCaskey’s health status is not looking good per report

Virginia McCaskey is 99 years old as the Chicago Bears prepare to start their season. The Bears’ principal owner has had the team since it was passed down to her in 1983 from her father, “Papa Bear” Geroge Halas.

There has been a lot of speculation about what the heirs to the franchise will do when McCaskey is no longer the principal owner. She has planned to keep to keep the Bears in the family. If the heirs chose to sell, the team’s valuation has never been higher, with the Bears looking to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

Those questions might be answered sooner rather than later. A new report about McCaskey’s health came out in a post by Jeff Hughes with Da Bears Blog. And it doesn’t seem hopeful:

Virginia is not in good health. In the last few days, word has trickled to DBB that her condition has become more serious. At her age, the word “good” is relative. (I just turned 40 and now my neck always hurts. If I live another 59 years, which is highly unlikely, will I even have a neck?) She’s on the precipice of living a century so one could argue that being alive, in any state, is playing with house money. But this seemed the appropriate moment to thank her for what she’s meant to the Chicago Bears franchise.

Virginia McCaskey is currently the oldest owner in the NFL. It’s hard to imagine the Bears without an owner who’s been around the team for decades. She came to own the Bears when they were on their way up to the height of their prowess and has overseen the franchise’s general decline since.

The Bears have kept the ownership in the family since Halas took over ownership. Since then, the Bears have run their operation like a small business, for better or worse.

Hopefully, positive reports come in the news for Virginia McCaskey.

