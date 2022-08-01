According to new reports, the White Sox are among the leading teams to acquire Andrew Chafin

With the Major League Baseball trade deadline just over 24 hours away, rumors, deals, and headlines are beginning to heat up. The White Sox are continuing to appear as deadline buyers. According to The Athletic and a tweet from Ken Rosenthal, the White Sox are among the top teams in contention for 32 year old, Tigers’ left-handed reliever, Andrew Chafin.

Mets, White Sox among teams seeking to add left-handed reliever. The Tigers’ Andrew Chafin is of interest to both clubs and other teams, too, sources tell @TheAthletic. Owed rest of $6M salary this season and $7M next season. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 1, 2022

There is currently only two left-handed relievers on their roster: Tanner Banks and Aaron Bummer who is currently on the IL. Southside currently sits in 3rd place in the Central, two games back of the Minnesota Twins. Should Rick Hahn and the organization make this move, it would provide much needed left-handed improvement to a White Sox bullpen that currently ranks 18th in ERA and 20th in WHIP.

In 37 games during the 2022 season, Chafin has recorded a 2.53 ERA, 39 strikeouts, and 1 save on 32 innings pitched. Chafin is currently owed $6M this year and another $7M next season, but has the ability to opt out of his contract after this season if he so chooses.

Other teams in the mix for Chafin include the Mets, Yankees, and Dodgers.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE