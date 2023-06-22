Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine would be against a trade to this team

The Chicago Bulls have some decisions to make this Summer as they enter a key offseason for the franchise. And one of those decisions is whether or not to trade players like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan or “run it back” and try to make the playoffs with this core.

Rumors have swirled in previous deals involving Zach LaVine and he was even connected to the New York Knicks. They appear to be the most talked about destination for the guard who signed a big extension last offseason.

But the latest report suggests that LaVine would be against a trade to the Knicks.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News wrote on Thursday night that Zach LaVine’s camp wpuld be against a trade to New York:

Zach LaVine’s representatives would be against a deal to the Knicks, the Daily News has learned. The Bulls are reportedly gauging interest in the All-Star guard, which prompted speculation that the Knicks — who are strapped with future draft assets — would get involved. But a source said the LaVine camp isn’t interested in dealing with the Knicks, who have a reputation around the league of favoring clients of CAA, the agency that employed Leon Rose before his move to the Knicks front office.

The Bulls are in a very tough spot this Summer as this core has won just one playoff game and was bounced by the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-in last season. They don’t have much draft capital to work with and the young talent just hasn’t developed how they had hoped.

LaVine just finished year one of a 5-year, $215,159,700 contract that he signed last Summer.

